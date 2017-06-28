25 migrants found dead on Libya coast: Red Crescent

TRIPOLI: The bodies of at least 25 migrants,who drowned trying to reach Europe, were found near Tripoli Tuesday, the Libyan Red Crescent said. Some of the corpses were washed ashore on a beach near the Libyan capital, but most were on rocks off the suburb of Tajoura in a state of decomposition, an AFP photographer at the scene said. The onset of warm weather has seen a surge in migrants boarding boats for the perilous journey across the Mediterranean, putting pressure on rescue services. Italy’s coastguard said more than 8,000 migrants had been rescued off the coast of Libya in a 48-hour period to Tuesday.

Originally Published By APP

