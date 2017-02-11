25 kite sellers arrested

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi police in its crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers on Friday arrested 25 and seized 15857 kites with 288 kite flying string rolls from the possession of the accused.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, Gungmandi police held Shoukat for having 1015 kites and also recovered 2052 kites and 60 kite flying string rolls from the possession of Anwar.

Ratta Amral police arrested Javed with 24 kites and three string rolls. Riaz was booked with 14 kites and three string rolls while 8000 kites and 200 string rolls were recovered from Ijaz. Another accused namely Owais was rounded up with 25 kites and four string rolls.

Naseerabad police netted Shahzad and seized 195 kites and six string rolls while 90 kites were recovered from Jalil. R.A.Bazar police conducted raids and apprehended Atta ur Rehman for having 2000 kites, Numan with 1000 kites, Haroon with 50 kites, Farooq with 50 kites and Nomi with 1000 kites.—APP