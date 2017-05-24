25 % increase in pension

Since the federal budget for financial year 2017-18 is going to be announced soon, quite obviously all those concerned with budget making process are these days very busy giving final touches to the budgetary proposals. Some days back, PM Nawaz Sharif had directed the budget-making machinery that the new budget should be pro-people and pro-poor to the maximum extent possible. Furthermore while presiding over a cabinet meeting which approved the budget strategy for next financial year the prime minister is reported to have also directed the finance ministry to provide maximum relief to the people.

This is to request the prime minister that salaries of the serving public servants and pensions of the retired government employees should at least be increased in the ratio of 20 to 25 per cent to enable the pensioners cope with increasing cost of living to some extent. Previous federal government had been increasing salaries and pensions of the serving and retired government employees every year by 20 per cent. This is not all. Salaries of the in-service government servants were also substantially increased by as much as 50% of their basic salary ahead of completion of its tenure.

Compared to this, the present government has been increasing salaries and pensions only by 10 per cent every year which is nothing more than peanuts in view of the ever-increasing cost of living and rising prices of essential articles. While ensuring tax burden on the middle income salaried people as well as on the pensioners on the lower side, it will be highly appreciable of the federal government if pension of retired employees is also increased minimum in the range of 20 to 25 per cent with the new federal budget.

ASMAAR BILAL

Lahore

