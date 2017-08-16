25 archaeological sites identified in Zone IV

Staff Reporter

The team of archaeological experts has so far identified 25 ancient archaeological sites in Zone IV of federal capital through its ongoing first ever archaeological survey.

The survey is being conducted by the Department of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM) to find potential sites for excavation, preservation and documentation purposes, saving the precious heritage for future generations.

The survey is being carried out by the archaeological experts through dividing Islamabad into five zones while the objective behind this survey is conservation of endangered archaeological sites and monuments.

“The number of identified archaeological sites and monuments has reached up to 25 in Zone IV of the capital and most of the sites and monuments belong to the Mughal and Sikh periods”, said an official of DOAM while talking to media.

The official informed that the survey work has been completed in the Zone IV which is the biggest zone among all five zones.