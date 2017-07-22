240 kg unhygienic, meat recovered

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Police on Friday arrested a butcher and recovered 240 kg un- hygienic and contaminated meat from his possession. According to police, DD Livestock, Muhammad Afzal lodged a report before the police station that his department intercepted a vehicle carrying 240 kg meat.

After checking, he said that it was produced that all meat was un-hygienic and contaminated as per defined law. On his report, police managed to arrest butcher Sadiq Hussain. Police took the meat into the possession. Police have registered a case and started investigations.