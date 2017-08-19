24 victims of 23 road traffic crashes rescued

Rawalpindi

As many as 24 victims of 23 road traffic crashes were rescued by Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesman, a total of 23 road accidents were reported in District Command and Control Room, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi, during last 24 hours in which 20 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals of the city.

However, three victims who sustained minor injuries were provided first aid at the spot by Emergency Medical Teams.

Thirteen drivers, eight pedestrians and three passengers including 21 males and three females were among the victims of these road accidents.—APP