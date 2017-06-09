24 prisoners released

Sargodha

The Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ), Rana Zahid Iqbal along with Civil Judge, Bilal Munir Warraich on Thursday visited the district jail here and ordered to release 24 prisoners involved in minor cases.

The AD&SJ during his visit reviewed the food and security arrangements and appreciated the jail administration for provision of best hygienic food. He distributed Eid gifts and clothes among female and children and also listened their problems.

He expressed satisfaction over security arrangements. The Superintendent Jail, Mian Zahid Mehmood and Deputy Superintendent Jail (ASJ) Mazhar Iqbal and Ali Ameer Shah were also present there.—APP