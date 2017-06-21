24 lawbreakers netted

City Reporter

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 24 lawbreakers including eight renting rules, sound system and security ordinances violators besides recovering 500 grams charras, 70 liter liquor, five bottles of liquor, four pistols 30 bore with 13 rounds and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police netted Amir for having 350 grams charras. Sadiqabad police rounded up Javed with 150 grams charras, Sajjid for having 10 liter liquor and Asim for possessing five liter liquor. Gujar Khan police recovered five liter liquor and arrested Zameer.

Mandra police also seized five liter liquor and held Imran. Jatli police rounded up Iqbal for carrying 10 liter liquor, Umair with 10 liter liquor and Faheem for possessing 10 liter liquor. Shameem, Intizar and Matloob were sent behind the bars for having 10, 10 and five liter liquor respectively.