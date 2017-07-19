232 poor students to get education in Islamabad: Jam

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar Tuesday said that an MoU had been signed between Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) and Abdul Qadeer Khan Schooling System Islamabad to provide quality education to 232 poor students in Islamabad. Sindh Education Department will provide Rs.32 millions for this purpose.

This he said while presiding over a meeting at his office, said a statement issued here. He said that deserving students had been selected through a test conducted by the SEF and A.Q. Khan Schooling system in Maths, English and Science subjects. Moreover, Jam said that the work on providing missing facilities in schools of the province was in progress and hoped that the work would be completed by December. He directed the Secretary Education Schools to complete feasibility report on installation of Solar System in schools so that the students could receive their education without any hindrance.