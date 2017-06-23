23 outlaws including eight suspected dacoits arrested

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 23 criminals including eight suspected dacoits besides recovering 1660 grams charras, 22 liter liquor, one 12 bore gun with 25 rounds, seven 30 bore pistols with 40 rounds and a Kalashnikov with 90 rounds from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rattamral police held Khalil for having 200 grams charras.

Race Course police arrested Ghazanfar on recovery of 1460 grams charras.

Rattamral police rounded up Numan for having seven liter liquor while Rehman, Hamad and Rehman were sent behind the bars for having 15 liter liquor.

Kahuta police apprehended Arif and recovered a 12 bore gun with 25 rounds while Asar Khan was nabbed on recovery of a Kalashnikov and 90 rounds.

Rawat police arrested Saghir for carrying a 30 bore pistol with 16 rounds.

Pirwadhai, Waris Khan and Gungmandi police rounded up Usman, Umar, Adnan and Siraj Afzal who were security ordinance violators.

Meanwhile, Waris Khan police arrested four suspected dacoits namely Abdul Rehman, Gul Zaib, Sajjid and Abid and recovered three pistols 30 bore with 10 rounds and a dagger. Race Course police conducted a raid in Peoples Mor area and arrested Abid, Waqar, Shoukat and Robet with three 30 bore pistols, 14 rounds and a dagger.—APP