23 new sports facilities to be completed this year: Abbasi

Lahore

The Vice Chairman Steering Committee Sports Punjab, Hanif Abbasi has said that ample sports infrastructure will be available with the construction of 23 new sports grounds during current year in the provincial metropolis.

“Apart from building these facilities we will also be holding the elite sports event of Cricket, Hockey, Football, Volleyball, Kabbadi, Wrestling during this year”, he said at a meeting regarding creation of new sports facilities in Lahore on Monday at the national hockey stadium.

Director General, Sports Punjab Zulfiqar Ghumman, Director Admin Javed Rasheed, all field officers of Lahore division, city district government, building department were also present.

“With the completion of 23 ground Lahore will be the hub of sports activities and youth will be having all the modern facilities to engage themselves in healthy activities”, said Hanif Abbasi.

Zulfiqar Ghumman said that we are focusing to establish sports facilities in rural areas rather than the developed areas for creating equal sports opportunities for the people of far flung areas.

“Day and night sports activities and games will be arranged in these grounds as the flood lights are being installed,” he said adding “Saggian Toll Plaza, Pepsi Road Harbans Pura, Gawala colony, Badoki, Asal Sulaiman, Pandoki, Saraich, Rora, Kardaar Park, Padana and Kahura are the areas where these sports facilities and grounds will be developed”.—APP