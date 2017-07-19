23 law breakers rounded up

City Reporter

Police in crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 23 law breakers besides recovering 6,095 gram charras, 58 liter liquor and two pistols 30 bore with 54 rounds from their possession. According to a police spokesman Tuesday, Rattamral Police netted Khalil for having 220 gram charras and 240 gram charras was recovered from Inder Masih.

Pirwadhai Police seized 1520 gram charras and nabbed Sharjeel. Sadiqabad Police arrested Zahoor for carrying 1,050 gram charras. Mandra Police apprehended Nasir with 1,150 gram charras while Umar Saeed was sent behind the bars for having 1,110 gram charras. Similarly, Rattamral Police arrested Naveed with five liter liquor and Dawood with three liter liquor.

Cantt Police arrested Khalid for having five liter liquor while 30 liter liquor was recovered from the possession of Abid. Gungmandi Police registered an FIR against owner of Rana Cargo Service on wall-chalking ban violation.

Other accused were booked for having illegal weapons, drugs and liquor.