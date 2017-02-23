23 law breakers netted; drugs, liquor, crackers recovered

Rawalpindi

Police have arrested 23 lawbreakers besides recovering 1915 gram charras, 85 liter wine, five bottles of liquor and fireworks items from their possession.

Waris Khan police held Javed for having 335 gram charras while Yousaf with 530 gram charras. Airport police arrested Anwar with 1050 gram charras.

Pirwadhai police apprehended Numan and Bilal for possessing four bottles of liquor.

Civil Line police rounded up Mohsin for carrying 50 liter wine. Saddar Wah police recovered 20 liter wine from Adnan. Jatli police arrested Saleem with five liter wine while 10 liter wine was recovered from Tariq.

Gunjmandi police netted Owais for having fireworks items. Pirwadhai police also recovered fireworks items from the possession of Nusman, Adnan, Yaseen, Umar Zada, Yousaf, Waseem, Israr, Waqas, Riaz, Usama, Rizwan, Sheraz and Bilwal.

Civil Line police conducted a raid at an illegal petrol agency and arrested Muhammad Rizwan with 50 liter petrol.

Meanwhile, a special search operation was launched in Dhoke Ratta, Matkial and Dhoke Hassu areas.

Contingents of Army, Rangers and police conducted search operation in the area and searched houses while a large number of persons were interrogated and checked. Some 13 renting rules violators were arrested and cases have been registered against the accused.—APP