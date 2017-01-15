23 dead as boat capsizes in Ganga

Patna

Twenty-three were killed and six others were injured when a boat carrying 50 people capsized in the Ganga river near Patna on Saturday evening. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has ordered a probe into the incident.

While a large number of passengers were able to swim to safety, more than a dozen people were still missing. According to sources, the boat that capsized was overcrowded and was returning from a kite flying festival in the late evening, reports Hindustan times.

The kite flying festival was organised as part of Makar Sankranti by the state tourism department. The incident took place around 6 pm. A team of NDRF has been deployed for the rescue operations. Patna district magistrate Sanjay Agarwal and district police officials are camping at the site.—ToI