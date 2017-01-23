23 arrested for violating renting law

Rawalpindi

Police arrested 23 tenants for not providing their data to the relevant police stations and violating renting laws.

Civil Line police conducted a raid and arrested Imran, Javed, Siraj, Mustafa, Gul Zaman, Ramzan, Danish, Abdul Slam while Sadiqabad police held Ahmed Ashfaq, Afzal, Hussain, Faisal, Moeed, pervez, Imran, Owais, Banaras, Hameed, Tahir, Mushtaq, Atta Ullah and Qadeer who had no proper documentation.

According to police spokesman, cases were registered under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015. Under the Ordinance, details of new tenants should be provided to the police within 24 hours of giving possession of the property, he added.—APP