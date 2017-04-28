Over 22m kids out of school, SPARC report reveals chilling statistics

Zubair Qureshi

Annual State of the Children report launched on Thursday has highlighted the state of children drawing the attention of policy makers to their plight.

Presenting a bleak picture of the state of children in Pakistan, the report points out the absence of necessary measures that can help protect children despite the growing incidences of violence and abuse against children in the country.

Launched by the Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC), the report says that there are over 22 million out of school children in the country and over the years, the number of children out of school has only reduced marginally. It says that the track record of provincial governments in efficiently utilizing allocated funds is not very encouraging. Evidence of that are

The report questions the poor implementation of Article 25-A of the Constitution which gives each child a right to education. It says that the employment of children, particularly in sectors like agriculture, factories, brick kilns, street vending and car workshops, remains unaddressed.

The report terms domestic child labour as another pressing issue, for which meaningful legislation is yet to see light of day. Many bills, associated to informal sector and prohibition of child labour, are still stuck in paperwork.

It highlights the fact that nearly half of all children in Pakistan are chronically malnourished, undermining their mental and physical growth. Among other health related challenges, it mentions polio where Pakistan remains one of the only two countries left among polio-endemic nations list and shares more than half of the global polio burden. It says that the condition of healthcare can be assessed by the fact that Pakistani policymakers prefer foreign healthcare facilities rather than opting for public or even private sector hospitals in Pakistan for their own treatment. “Be it child sexual abuse, corporal punishment, early child marriages continue unabated as there seems to be a dearth of moral vocabulary to adequately condemn these issues.