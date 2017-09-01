220 kV Grid Station, Transmission Lines energized at Jhimpir

Staff Reporter

Lahore

National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has completed the construction work of 220 kV grid station and transmission line at Jhimpir for evacuation of power from wind power plants installed at Jhimpir wind cluster.

According to NTDC Spokesman, the 85 km long 220 kV transmission line from Jhimpir to Tando Muhammad Khan Road Hyderabad has also been energized.

Presently, 338 MW power from Jhimpir Wind Cluster has been evacuated today and added to the national grid against the installed capacity of 379 MW of wind power plants in Jhimpir. Resultantly, the voltage level will be improved and benefit the consumers of HESCO and other parts of the Sindh.