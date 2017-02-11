22 train cars plunge into river in California

Sacramento, Calif

A freight train has derailed near Elk Grove in Sacramento County, sending 22 train cars into the Cosumnes River near Highway 99, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department.

KCRA reported the Cosumnes Fire Department said the Union Pacific train carrying food products was headed from Tracy to Roseville when it derailed on Friday afternoon in the city of Elk Grove. There were three people onboard the train, but no one was injured. Hazardous materials crews were called to the scene as a precaution. “Absolutely apologize for the disruption; but again, thankfully there were no injuries, no hazardous material involved and so, we’ll get this cleaned up as quick as possible,” the Union Pacific Railroad spokesman Justin Jacobs said. Near the train derailment, there was a levee break, but it is unclear if that was what caused the train derailment.—Agencies