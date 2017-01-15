22 power pilferers nabbed

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) apprehended 22 more electricity thieves in various regions of the company in raids during its ongoing drive against power pilferers.

The spokesman told APP here that 16 culprits were caught red from Chakwal and six from Rawalpindi circles.

He said the drive was launched on the directives ofÂ CEO Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan. All the culprits were found involved in power theft through direct line (Kunda System) and by broken security strip of the meter, he added.

He said FIRs have been lodged against power thieves under the new electricity (Amendment) Act.

He said the IESCO was committed to taking stern action the power thieves across its all five regions. He also requested its valued customers to inform about power theft on IESCOâ€™s new Roshni 8398 sms service.

He said the new ROSHNI SMS Service 8398 and 118 help line was serving commendably in entire IESCO region, he said.—APP

