22 outlaws including seven gamblers arrested: Police

Rawalpindi

Police launched a crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 22 outlaws including seven gamblers, drug pushers, four one-wheelers, three wall-chalking and security ordinance violators recovered drugs from their possession. According to a police spokesman, Gungmandi police have recovered 4320 gram charas, 20 liter liquor, two pistols with six rounds in different raids. Police nabbed Rashid with 110 grams charras. Waris Khan police recovered three kilograms charras from Nawaz. Saddar Wah police arrested a female drug peddler and seized 1100 grams charras. Rawat police nabbed Irfan for possessing 110 grams charras. Civil Line police held Muhammad Ali with 10 liter liquor. Saddar Wah police rounded up Jahanzaib and seized 10 liter liquor. Police recovered illegal weapons from two accused identified as Zeeshan and Majid while Rattamral and Waris Khan police arrested three security ordinance and wall-chalking ban violators. Meanwhile, Race Course police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in Kamalabad area and netted seven gamblers namely Umar, Adnan, Safeer, Rais, Sarfraz, Haseeb and Imran. Police also recovered Rs 7000 and seven mobile phones.—APP