22 artists prepare 60-feet long painting projecting KP culture

Peshawar

Some 22 male and female artists from various parts of the country on Wednesday prepared 60 feet long painting here at Nishtar Hall, projecting multi culture of the provinces.

The artists from Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, DI Khan and Bahawalpur participating in the exhibition and after two hours of work prepared the painting on the title “multi color of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”.

The exhibition was organized by Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and attended by Managing Director TCKP Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, GM and Director TCKP, Ali Sajid of Interanational Water Color Society and Focal Person of Art and Design Department University of Peshawar.

The purpose of the exhibition was to project positive image of the province, besides highlighting multi culture and historic personalities and buildings and tourists resorts.

Speaking on the occasion Sajid Ali said that for the first time in the country such a long water color painting was prepared by the artists on the culture of a province, adding that he was very happy to visit Peshawar and said the people of KP are very hospitable.—APP