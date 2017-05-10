21st Century Muslims’ thoughts

Usama Sabir

Islamabad

The Muslim world cannot have it both ways. It cannot place Islam at the centre of political life — and in extreme cases political violence — while at the same time declaring that the religion is off-limits to ridicule. Islam is one of the world’s three great monotheistic religions. and the youngest by several centuries, perhaps for that reason, the most fervid. It is also, in diverse forms, a political movement, reference and inspiration. Islam is not so difficult or so easy as today’s Muslim thinks.

Many non-Muslims, including those who study Islam at an introductory university level, have absolutely no idea of the importance of Quran and Sunnah in Islam. It is also perhaps safe to assume that many Muslims themselves do not fully grasp the fundamental importance of the Quran and Sunnah as a basis for the religion of Islam, and more particularly as a basis for the Shariah, or Islamic law. There is also one more mental approach of ours; we Muslims are so much being involved in sectarianism. We don’t do what our Prophet did, we don’t keep ourselves away from which our Prophet said to keep ourselves away. Instead of doing what prophet said, we do what our enemies want us to do. Last but not the least, we give importance to the ethical values of Europe and think that these are applicable and profitable for our society but what about similar values that were set and applied wonderfully in the city of ‘Madinah’ about 1400 years ago. What I am trying to emphasize is that moral values are common in every school of thought, whether it is religious or social.

Due to the canard told by the blockheads that say them “ Maulvis”, our vision about the path of Hidayah has been diminished and inverted. Actually the flaw is not in any of the social systems, it’s in our beliefs! Our belief, that Islam is the supreme guidance for humanity in any matter of life, is now weakened. We have stopped studying, practising and spreading our religion and started criticizing, abandoning and almost destroying it!