219 Indian fishermen freed

Staff Reporter

Karachi

As a goodwill gesture, Pakistan has freed 219 Indian fishermen who had been caught, straying into its waters. Pakistan released another group of Indian fisherman ten days back.

These fishermen, will be handed over to India at the Wagah border, said an official. Some of them have been in Pkaistani jails for a year or more..

Around 100 fishermen remain in prison, waiting for the Indian High Commission to confirm their nationality as they serve sentences of at least six months each. Dozens of Indian and Pakistani fishermen are captured in the Arabian Sea after straying across maritime borders. They often languish in prison even after serving their sentences due to poor diplomatic relations between two nuclear-armed neighbours.