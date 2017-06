2,114 victims rescued in May: Rescue 1122

Rawalpindi

Rescue 1122 rescued some 2,114 victims of emergencies in the month of May while responded to 2,215 emergency calls, including 772 road traffic accidents, 1,088 medical emergencies, 144 fire emergencies, 67 crime calls, two drowning cases and 142 other miscellaneous emergencies in Rawalpindi.

Out of 2,114 rescued victims, 285 were provided first aid at the site and 1,704 were shifted to hospitals after provision of emergency medical treatment by the trained paramedics of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi, a Rescue 1122 statement said on Saturday.—APP