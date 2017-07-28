21 suspects arrested

City police arrested 21 suspects during a search operation held in different parts of the provincial capital in the wee hours of Thursday.

Police said that search operation was conducted in various localities of the city including Shadbagh, Gulshan-e- Iqbal and Tibbi City areas during which biometric device was used for identification of the residents.

The suspects who failed to provide any identity documents were arrested during house-to-house search in these areas.

The accused were shifted to police station for further investigation.—APP

