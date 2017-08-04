21 law breakers including renting rules violators netted

Rawalpindi

Police have arrested 21 law breakers besides recovering 2,130 gram charras, 45 liter liquor, three bottles of liquor, three pistols 30 bore with 14 rounds, a 32 bore revolver with three rounds and 8mm rifle with six rounds from their possession. According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai Police netted Rehman for having 1,750 gram charras. Naseerabad Police rounded up Arif with 380 gram charras. City police apprehended Jahangir and recovered 10 liter liquor while Naeem was sent behind the bars for possessing 10 liter liquor. Gungmandi Police nabbed Sohail for carrying five liter liquor. Similarly, Pirwadhai Police arrested Ayaz with eight liter liquor. Afzal, Asif, Moeen and Jabar were booked for having four, three, five and three liters liquor respectively. Other accused were sent behind the bars for possessing illegal weapons. Meanwhile, Pirwadhai and Sadiqabad Police netted Wali Ullah, Sabir, Irshad, Ilyas and Riaz who were Punjab renting rules violators.—APP

