21 illegal medical labs sealed

Peshawar

The district administration and Health Care Commission on Thursday conducted surprise visits of medical laboratories in various areas of provincial capital and sealed 21 illega laboratories and arrested 21 persons.

A statement of the office of District Nazim said that the District Nazim Muhammad Asim along with Acting Deputy Commissioner Shahid Mehmood, Director Health Care Commission (HCC) Dr Khalid Masood and Assistant Commissioners visited Khyber Bazar and Hospital road where they sealed 21 laboratories for operating illegally and without legal documents.

During the visit, the team also held 21 owners of the laboratories and checked registration and educational qualification of the staff various other labs.—APP