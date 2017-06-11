21 districts ignored in KP budget: Nalota

Peshawar

Parliamentary leader of PML-N in KP Assembly, Sardar Aurangzaib Nalota said the PTI-led coalition government had allocated major chunks of the development outlay to four districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa chief minister, provincial assembly Speaker, Jamaat-i-Islami chief and the provincial capital in the budget 2017-18, depriving the rest 21 of their due share.

Talking to APP, he said the Hazara division and southern districts of KP were deprived of developmental projects and only a lip-service in the name of development was done with the important regions in the provincial budget.

As per budget documents, Nowshera, the home district of Chief Minister Pervez Khattak will receive maximum development budget as huge allocations have been made for schemes like construction of Motorway City Nowshera, Jalozai Dam, Vocational Centre, pavement of embankments of River Kabul, preparation of analyses report for district jail and other projects.

Peshawar from where the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had clinched all the four National Assembly seats and majority of the provincial assembly seats in general election 2013, has been allocated funds for mega huge projects.

The major projects for Peshawar announced in ADP 2017-18 include starting of Rapid Bus Service with a cost of Rs 53 billion, greater Peshawar Circular Road, establishment of an art academy, construction of Pir Zakori overhead bridge, Nishtarabad high rise flats, additional wards in Lady Reading Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar, material testing laboratory and Peshawar Model Town, establishment of a truck terminal and a zoo project.

Dir, the home district of Finance Minister Muzaffar Said and JI Ameer Sirajul Haq, whose party is the major coalition partner with the PTI in the province, does not lag behind in obtaining development funds to further bolster the party’s support. The JI won almost all the provincial and National Assembly seats from the mountainous district.

The major projects in Dir Lower are construction of RCC bridge on River Punjkora, construction of Khazana bypass road. There are also small and major uplift schemes for Dir Lower and Upper districts.—APP