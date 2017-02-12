21 Bahrani citizens get up to 15 yrs behind bars

Manama

A Bahraini court has handed down prison sentences between three and 15 years to 21 citizens for allegedly carrying explosives and arms.

Arabic-language Bahrain Mirror news website reported that the jail terms were issued by Bahrain’s appeals court on Sunday. According to the report, two of the defendants were sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment while the rest were given lesser jail terms.

Meanwhile, Bahrain’s Supreme Court jailed two other citizens for 15 years each on alleged charges of being behind a blast in the Sar district and possessing explosives.

Separately, a Bahraini court rejected appeals against 5-year jail terms given to two nationals and confirmed another 5-year prison sentence for the third defendant over an explosion in the village of Diraz.—Agencies