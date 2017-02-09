2017 year for completion of mega energy projects

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Provincial Minister for Mines & Minerals Ch. Sher Ali Khan has said that present year is the year for completion of the mega energy projects to eliminate darkness from the country and enhance production of electricity to meet the requirements of future.

Felicitating the nation on the inauguration of Liquid Natural Gas(LNG)-based 1180MW Bhikhi Power Plant near Sheikhupura by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the Minister said that the completion of 84 percent work of this plant is an important milestone to fulfill the promise of Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to eradicate energy crisis in the country till year 2018.

Ch. Sher Ali Khan said that initially Bhikki Power Plant will start production of 716MW electricity which will be included in national grid before the coming summer. He said that present government is endeavoring to end load-shedding from the country by 2018 and work on Haveli Bahadur Shah and Balloki Power Plants Projects.