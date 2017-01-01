2017 to bring progress, prosperity to people: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that the journey of progress and prosperity, while continue in the year 2017.

While talking to a delegation of PML-N, Shehbaz said that there will be politics of progress of the country and prosperity of the people in 2017 and it is the year of completion of promises and projects. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the rapid development made in different sectors during last year in the tenure of PML-N government is unprecedented. Development projects including energy projects are being executed speedily with high standard, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said that various projects are also being completed rapidly under China Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said that work is being carried out round the clock on 1320-Megawatt Coal Power Project in Sahiwal and it will be completed in the beginning of next year. He said that there will be politics of only progress and prosperity and not agitation and anarchy.

People wanted to create hurdles in the development and prosperity of the people and the country through jugglery will fail in future like before, he added. The Chief Minister said that conscious people of Pakistan, by renouncing protest politics, have exposed a handful of political elements and the politics of allegations, lies and protests has died its own death. He said that the people wanted to create hurdles in the way of progress and prosperity of the masses have become politically isolated. There is a need for enemies of progress and prosperity to review their attitude, he added.

He said that people of Pakistan want only progress, prosperity and peace. Shehbaz Sharif said that there is no value of personal interests before the interests of Pakistan and PML-N has always done the politics of norms. He said that all have to move jointly for the development and prosperity of the country and achieve the lost destiny of the nation. He said that 2017 will be the year of completion of projects.