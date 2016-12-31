2017 to bring new era of democracy: Ayaz

Staff Reporter

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in his felicitation message to the nation on the eve of New Year expressed his hope that the dawn of 2017 will usher Pakistan into a new era of sustained economic growth coupled with uplift of the common man and consolidation of democracy.

The upcoming 2017 will surely bear witness to the fact that we have decisively turned a page in our history and have embarked upon our national journey afresh with the resolve to overcome the challenges of the era. The Speaker reiterated the resolve of the incumbent government to an inclusive democracy dedicated to the uplift of the downtrodden and streamlining of the marginalized strata of the society.

He remarked that the days of terrorism in Pakistan are numbered and expressed his confidence that 2017 will further consolidate Pakistan’s march towards peace and prosperity.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq paid a rich tribute to the services of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies for the defense, integrity and security of Pakistan and added that the nation stands in solidarity with the families of martyrs.