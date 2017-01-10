2017 to be year of progress for direct selling

Karachi

The new year of 2017 will prove to be a year of progress for Direct Selling in Pakistan and massive public awareness about Direct Selling, on a nation-wide level. By next month, DSAP is going to initiate a “Clean-Up Drive” for Direct Selling companies, whose purpose is to project authentic and legitimate industry players with reference to safeguarding their interests and to provide a fearless environment for the business operations in Pakistan.

This Drive aims to identify those illegal businesses operations who intend to damage the reputation of Direct Selling Industry in Pakistan, through their malpractices. These thoughts were expressed by the General Secretary of DSAP, Zarif Ahmad during a press conference here.

Zarif further stated, that DSAP will join hands with FPCCI Standing Committee on Direct Selling to identify the bad fish existing in this industry and with the support of law enforcing agencies will shut down their business operations permanently. DSA will be signing MOUs with HEC recognized chartered universities to uplift the understanding and capacity building trainings related with Direct Selling and Network Marketing businesses in Pakistan. These training programs will be initiated on a national level from the month of March.—PR