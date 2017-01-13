2016, though not ideal

Shabbir Ahmad

2016 has not been an ideal year. Law and order situation deteriorated in different parts of the world. Several law and order incidents, political clashes and natural calamities made the headlines this year in Pakistan as well. We lost several iconic personalities – Abdul Sattar Edhi, one of South Asia’s most prominent Qawwali singers Amjad Sabri and the Dil Dil-fame singer-turned preacher Junaid Jamshed, leading and seasoned journalist Zahid Malik and to name a few – which left millions of fans devastated. However, it was not all gloomy. There were quite a few good news stories.

Law and order situation has remained much better as compared to previous years. Progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been exceptional and the first convoy under CPEC came from China, carrying almost 250 containers meant for shipment to other destinations through Gwadar. Pakistani Cinema has reached the tipping point. A dozen Urdu movies were released, at least five of which were massive hits, the long sought after revival of local cinema has happened. Apart from these developments, several Pakistanis made us proud through their extraordinary achievements. I have highlighted a few of these achievements here.