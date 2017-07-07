2016 described as year of bullet, pellet and shelling

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Pellet Victims Association described the year 2016 as a year of bullet, pellet and shelling in which thousand were injured and more than 10 thousand were hit by pellets and hundreds lost their eyesight in one or both eyes.

The Association, while expressing solidarity with the victim families, said that still pellet victims were under treatment in and outside the territory for searching their eyesight and they are facing lot of financial and other problems.

The Association said that no one among forces involved have been punished and families were waiting for justice. The PVA also demanded an end to use of pellet guns and other chemical weapons on the peaceful protesters.

The PVA, while paying tributes to Burhan Wani on his first martyrdom anniversary, said these supreme sacrifices will not go waste and also paid tributes to martyrs of 2016 and expressed solidarity with their families.—KMS