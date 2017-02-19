200MW wind projects under CPEC to be completed this year

Islamabad

Three wind power projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with installed capacity of 200 Mega Watt would start their commercial operation by mid of the current fiscal year.

The sources in Planning ministry suggested that the 50 MW Hydro China Dawood wind Power project is expected to be completed by next month whereas UEP Wind Power project with installed capacity of 99 MW is likely to be completed by September, 2017.

Similarly the Commercial Operation Date of the 50 MW Sachal Energy Development Wind Project is set at June, 2017.

The Three Gorges Wind Farm Pakistan project with installed capacity of 100 MW however is likely to be completed by September 2018.

Regarding the current status of this project, the sources revealed that letters of support have been issued by AEDB while security documents(EPA,IA and direct agreement) have also been signed.

While the financial close of the project is expected to be done in next month. Three more wind power projects of 100 MW each had already been completed and they are producing the energy, the sources said.

Providing detail regarding tariff structure of the projects, the sources informed that the per unit rate of UEP Wind Power was fixed at US cents 13.524, while that of Hydro China Dawood Power is also fixed at US cents 13.524.

Similarly, the tariff of Sachal Energy Development is fixed at US 14.86 cents per unit while the Three Gorges Wind Farm Pakistan’s rate was set at US cents 10.448 per unit.

The tariff of Applolo Solar Pakistan, Crest Energy Pakistan and Best Green Energy Pakistan wind project which have started their commercial operation is fixed at US cents 14.15 per unit each, the sources added.—APP