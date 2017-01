Rahim Yar Khan

The health department sealed a factory and arrested one accused after recovery of contaminated tomato ketchup here on Tuesday.

Headed by Deputy District Officer (DDO) Health, Dr. Najeeb, a team of health department raided food packaging factory in Khanpur area of Rahim Yar Khan.

During raid one accused was arrested and 200 kilogram of contaminated tomato ketchup.

The recovered ketchup was disposed of and the detainee was being interrogated after registering a case against him.—INP