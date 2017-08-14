200,000 students to get scholarships through PEEF

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that more than 200,000 girl and boy students, facing financial constraints, are being equipped with education through Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF), the biggest project of South Asia and in the history of Pakistan. Scholarships worth Rs.12 billion out of the income of this fund have been distributed so far on purely merit basis, he added.

The Chief Minister said had this educational fund been established 70 years ago, instead of two lakh students, there would have been more than two crore brilliant students fulfilling their educational thirst today.

Talking to elected representatives, Shahbaz Sharif said that high education is not merely legacy of elite but it is the right of every child of Pakistan. He said that doors of higher education have been opened for the talented students of poor families through PEEF and not only Punjab but industrious students of underprivileged families from all over the country including Sindh, Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK are benefitting which nevertheless has promoted national solidarity and brotherhood.

The Chief Minister said that one of the goals of establishing Pakistan is also providing equal educational opportunities and this fund is playing an imperative role in the fulfilment of this important objective of creation of Pakistan.