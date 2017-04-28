Over 20,000 Xinjiang graduates return home

Urumq

More than 21,000 college graduates have returned to northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region after finishing their studies in other parts of the country, local authorities said Wednesday.

Over the past 17 years, more than 90,000 students from Xinjiang have attended schools in more economically developed regions. Among them, over 21,000 have graduated from universities and returned to the region, according to Xinjiang’s department of education.

Since 2000, “Xinjiang Classes” have provided students from remote parts of the region with the opportunity to study at high quality schools in other parts of the country. The students mostly came from ethnic minorities, and 93 high schools in 45 cities have taken part in the program.

Xinjiang is home to 47 ethnic groups including Han, Kazak, Mongol, Tajik and Uygur.

“The schools have done a lot to encourage economic and social progress in Xinjiang. Many graduates have become successful in various industries,” said Sun Qi, deputy head of the Xinjiang education department.

Born into a farming family, Mirzat Hamurat was accepted into a high school in eastern city of Qingdao in 2006. After graduating from Lanzhou University, he became a photojournalist with a Xinjiang TV station.

“Thanks to ‘Xinjiang Classes’ a kid like me from the countryside was able to become a journalist. I’m very grateful,” said Hamurat.

Tibetan students have been able to go to high schools in larger cities outside their autonomous region since the 1980s, many also returning home after graduation.—Xinhua