20,000 schools to be provided solar panel: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

A high level meeting was held here Friday under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif to review different aspects of shifting of schools on solar energy under Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala Programme.

While addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that 20 thousand schools will be provided solar panels under this programme and told that resources worth billions of rupees would be provided for the purpose.

The Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala Programme will be started from schools situated in southern Punjab and this programme will light thousands of schools through solar energy, there. He said that lakhs of students and teachers will benefit from this programme and maintained that conversion of schools on solar energy is a unique project in the history of Pakistan.

He hoped that provision of solar panels to schools, where electricity is unavailable, will help to improve the educational environment of the school and added that provision of resources for educating the youth is a beneficial investment. The Punjab government has taken revolutionary steps for the promotion of education, he added.

The Chief Minister directed to complete the survey process at the earliest and said that this programme should be extended with due diligence.

Provincial Minister for Schools Education Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Advisor Dr. Umar Saif, Chairman Punjab Power Development Company Ch. Arif Saeed, Secretary Schools Education Dr. Allah Bakhsh Malik, German expert and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has congratulated the nation over production of 1320 megawatt electricity from Sahiwal Coal Power Plant.

He said that the second turbine of this plant has also started producing 660 megawatt electricity on trial basis; while the first turbine is already producing 660 megawatt electricity.

By the grace of Allah Almighty and due to the sincere efforts of the present government, this plant is now producing a total of 1320 megawatt electricity and it is also a matter of pride that this plant has been completed in a record period of time with full speed and ensuring high quality.

He said that completion of this project six months before the stipulated timeframe is a great success and observed that Allah Almighty also helps when the job is done with full zeal, hard work and honesty.

Sahiwal Coal Power Project is also an open-story of hard work, honesty and trust, concluded the Chief Minister.