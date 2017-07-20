2,000 evacuated from UN HQs after fire alarm

United Nations

Nearly 2,000 people were evacuated on Tuesday from the United Nations headquarters complex in New York City after a fire alarm went off in one of the fan rooms in the second basement. UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters that the evacuation has to be carried out as a precaution in case of a potential fire, but the alarm was checked and there was no fire.

“It was a problem potentially with the alarms,” he noted at a briefing in New York. UN staff, diplomats, and visitors were allowed back into the buildings after the alarm was cancelled within half an hour. Haq said the Fire Department of New York came and helped find out that the rooms did not have fire conditions. Meetings at the UN headquarters were delayed, including a Security Council open meeting on the situation in Haiti.—APP