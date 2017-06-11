200 suspects detained in combing operation

Mianwali /Panjgur/Kohlu

Over 200 suspected people were taken into custody by police and intelligence agencies in a joint combing operation conducted in different areas of Mianwali on Friday/Saturday night. According to DPO Mianwali, police accompanied by intelligence agencies conducted combing operation in different areas of the district.

The operation was carried out in Chakarwala, Paikhel, Harnoli, Saddar, Bangi Khel and Makarwal area. During the operation some 200 suspects were taken into custody, 150 homes were searched and particulars of 220 individuals were verified through bio-metric device.

DPO said that FIR was registered against four of the detained suspects while investigation from the others was going on.

Meanwhile, it is reported that security forces arrested two terrorists of a banned organisation here on Saturday. According to FC sources, the terrorists were involved in an attack on FC convey in addition to other terrorist activities. Arms and ammunition was also recovered from their custody.

Meanwhile heavy cache of arms and mortar shells were recovered from the hideout of a banned outfit during search operation in Kohlu on Saturday.

According to security sources, security forces conducted search operation in Kahan area of Kohlu district in Balochistan and recovered huge cache of arms including mortar shells from a hideout of a banned outfit.—INP