Over 200 MNAs likely to back PM if no-confidence motion launched

Islamabad

Amid the opposition’s demand to step down, in the wake of the Panama Joint Investigation Team findings, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is considering to requisition a session of the Parliament to take the vote of confidence.

Sources privy to this latest development said that the prime minister has tasked the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq, to contact the allies and opposition parties to take them into confidence on the matter.

They said the speaker was abroad and has arrived in Islamabad after winding up his engagements following the directives of the prime minister. The parliament’s session was scheduled for July 31, however, the ruling party is expected to call a snap session.

Since the release of the JIT’s findings that the premier and his family were involved in money laundering, Nawaz Sharif has been under immense pressure to step down, but he has resolved to stay in office, terming these findings a plethora of lies and suppositions.

In the 342-member National Assembly, Pakistan Muslim League-N enjoys the majority with 218 Members National Assembly including its coalition partners, and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to get the support of more than 200 members if he faces no-confidence motion.

The aforementioned movement against the premier needs at least the votes of 175 MNAs to get successful. There are 189 members of PML-N in the National Assembly, 13 of Jamiat Ulema Islam-F (JUI-F), 5 of Pakistan Muslim League (Functional), 3 of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, 2 of National People’s Party, 1 apiece of Pakistan Muslim League (Zia) and National Party, and four independent members which take PML-N’s tally to 218.

On the other hand, 88 members of opposition seem united against PM including 47 MNAs of Pakistan People’s Party. Furthermore, it is before time to comment on the alliances of Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Awami National Party, Balochistan National Party, Qaumi Watan Party, All Pakistan Muslim League and one independent member. According to the PML-N sources, if Nawaz Sharif faces no-confidence motion, he will be supported by more than 240 members.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, those members will be disqualified who vote against their respective party policies in the no-confidence motion. Therefore, the displeased members of any party will prefer to remain absent during the voting.—Agencies