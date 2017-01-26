200 KP students’ future at stake

Charsadda

The slogan of ‘Education Revolution’ raised by PTI government in KP went into abyss as there is no teacher for a girl’s primary school at Khara Khan in Charsadda district.

According to details, the future of 200 girl students at primary school Khara Khan in Gul Abad area in Charsadda district is at stake because of non-availability of teacher in the school.

The district administration hired a lady on wage of Rs 50 per day for teaching 200 students, but she did not attend school on regular basis.

Parents of the affected students on Wednesday took media men to the school where it was found that there is not a single teacher for teaching of 200 students who come to school in harsh weather for attainment of education.

The students informed media men that they had only one teacher who is on leave from the last few months due to death of her husband.

The concerned quarters in Education Department did not make any arrangements for providing substitute of the teacher to the students who were forced to study by their own.

Parents said they also made several requests to Education department but did not get any proper response from them.—APP