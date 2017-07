Badin

A 20-year old girl, Meerzadi, was gunned down by her father in Badin district’s Haji Soomro area for ‘honour’, Dawn learnt on Monday morning. Mohammad Ibrahim Soomro, the accused who surrendered to Tando Bago police, claimed that he had killed his daughter for honour. According to residents of the area, Meerzadi’s brothers and father had taken her with them under the false promise that they would marry the couple off in a traditional manner.