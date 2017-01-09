20 suspects including 11 Afghans arrested

Islamabad police on Sunday arrested seven outlaws and 20 suspects from various areas of the city and recovered 1.342 kilogram narcotics, 13 wine bottles, stolen property and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said. He said that Bhara Kahu Police arrested accuses Awais and recovered 120 gram heroin from him.

Bani Gala police arrested Gohar and recovered one 22 bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

Karachi Company police arrested 3 accused Bashrat, Nabeel and Tariq and recovered stolen property ftom their possession.

Tarnol police arrested accused Faizan and recovered 110 gram heroin from him. Koral police arrested Shahbaz and recovered 1.342 kilogram narcotics from him.

Meanwhile, officials of Islamabad Police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies conducted search and combing operation in various areas of Shams Colony police station.

They nabbed 20 suspects including 11 Afghan national who have been shifted to relevant police station and further investigation is underway from them.

Around 100 houses were screened and 13 wine bottles were also recovered during this search operation. SSP Operations Sajid Kiani has said that purpose of this search operation is to ensure high vigilance in the city and every effort will be made to ensure protection to the lives and property of citizens.

He also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.—APP

