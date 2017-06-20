20 held in Radd-ul-Fasaad operations

Rawalpindi

About 20 suspected terrorists were apprehended in joint operations in Kharian and Sarai Alamgir, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday. The operations were conducted by Pakistan Rangers Punjab, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), police and intelligence agencies in the surrounding areas of Kharian and Sarai Alamgir.

Illegal weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the suspects’ possession. The joint operations were a part of the nationwide Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, which was launched on February 22 after a string of terrorist attacks across the country.—INP