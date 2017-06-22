20 gamblers rounded up

Rawalpindi

Police have arrested 20 gamblers and recovered Rs 83,450 cash stake money, 15 mobile phones and other items from their possession. According to Police, Airport Police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in Wakeel Colony in its jurisdiction and arrested five gamblers namely Munir, Javed, Shabbir, Saleem and Pervaiz who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards. Police also recovered Rs 7,400 cash stake money and two mobile phones.

In another raid Taxila police rounded up five gamblers namely Arshad, Naeem, Ilyas, Afzal and Talat from Dari area in its jurisdiction. Police also recovered Rs 5,400 cash stake money.

Meanwhile, Wah Cantt Police on an information conducted a raid in School No-4 area and netted 10 gamblers, Nisar, Azhar, Amir, Naseem, Usman, Sajjad, Faisal, Wajid, Asim and Arslan who were allegedly involved in gambling while playing cards. Police party recovered Rs 70,650 cash stake money, 10 mobile phones and other items. Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.—APP