2 US soldiers killed in Afghanistan

Washington

Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said that two US personnel were killed overnight in the Nangarhar province, on the border with Pakistan.

Pentagon spokesman Adam Stump confirmed to The Independent that the soldiers were killed while fighting ISIS-Khorosan, the local affiliate of the terror group.

This is the “same general area” – southern Nangarhar province – where the massive ordnance air blast, dubbed the “mother of all bombs” (MOAB) was dropped earlier this month, Mr Stump said.

The 22,000lb MOAB was used to target caves and tunnels used by Isis fighters and killed anywhere from 36 to 100 members of the group, however further details have not been confirmed.—AP