2 terrorists killed in DGK, over 120 held in Lahore, Karachi operations

Multan/Lahore/Karachi

Operation Radd ul Fasaad continues successfully across the country and terrorists dens are being raided by police, rangers and other law enforcement agencies. According to ISPR, a major terrorist activity was foiled in DG Khan. Pakistan Rangers Punjab conducted Intelligence based operation in DG Khan Thursday night. During exchange of fire two terrorists were killed who were planning terrorist action during a religious activity.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled a major terror bid by arresting three terrorists of a banned outfit and recovered arms and grenades from their possession.

Spokesman of CTD said that on an intelligence tip-off regarding presence of extremists, operation was conducted near Kali Pulli in tehsil Shujjabad of Multan. He said that during operation, the CTD after minor resistance apprehended three terrorists of a defunct organization. According to CTD spokesperson, the terrorists were identified as Abdul Hameed, Lal Gul and Din Muhammad and were members of a banned outfit. He said that the detainees had planned to target the sensitive installations but in time action foiled the major terror bid.

In Rawalpindi, three suspected terrorists escaped from Rawat Police Station on Thursday night. Sources said that instead of following the terrorists, police started investigation from ordinary citizens.Another terror bid was foiled on Chak Beli Khan road in Rawalpindi district where suspect terrorists left behind three hand grenades near a Grid Station. Police belive that the terrorists wanted to target the Grid Station by left the grenades behind after observing strict checking by the police on the road.

120 suspects were arrested in separate operations in Lahore and Karachi on Thursday night. According to details, at least 20 suspects were taken into custody during search operation jointly carried out by police and Rangers in different parts of Lahore.

Police and Rangers conducted search operation in Akbari Gate, Masti Gate, Lari Adda and Bakar Mandi areas. Biometric device was used for the identification of the resident during house-to-house search in these areas and 20 suspects, who failed to produce and identity documents, were arrested. On the other hand, police and personnel of intelligence agencies conducted flag march on the route of Youm-e-Ali procession from Akbari Gate to Karbala Gamay Shah. In Karachi, Police carried out operation in different parts of the Mega city and arrested eight accused and more than 100 suspects. According to details, police carried out search operation in Khamisoo Goth area of New Karachi and arrested 19 suspects while 15 other were apprehended fron Naldia Town area. —INP